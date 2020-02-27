|
|
Donna Mae (Cox) Pace
Committed wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin, sister-in-law and friend, Donna Mae (Cox) Pace went home to be with Our Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Our Lord gave her peace in her final hours at home surrounded by her devoted husband of 49 years, three loving children and spouses, four grandchildren, her brother and sisters, in-laws, nieces and nephews, family and friends. She was born July 14, 1950 in Audrain County, Missouri to Maudie Mae and Thomas Thurston Cox of Centralia, Missouri. She married William Russel Pace on August 21, 1971 and he survives.
Also surviving are her two daughters, Tamitha Rene' (Overly) Ague (Thomas Ague) of New London, Missouri, Amber Dawn (Pace) Dixon (Alexander Dixon) of Centralia, Missouri and one son Brian Andrew Pace (Tricia Pace) of Centralia, Missouri, embraced daughter Carolyn Joy (Barnes) Mozingo and Brandon Leach of Madison, Missouri, four grandchildren, Alexei Rene' Pace, Tianna Rushelle Pace, Nathan Andrew Pace, and Bailey Lynn Pace all of Centralia, Missouri; a brother Chrisman Lee Cox (Connie Cox) of Centralia, Missouri, a two sisters Christine Thomas "Tonnie" (Cox) Wainscott of Owasso, Oklahoma and Novella Rae (Cox) Long of Moberly, Missouri; an aunt, Betty Kennon of Auxvasse, Missouri, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Her father and mother, Thomas Thurston and Maudie Mae Cox, grandparents Hattie and Clarence Cox, a niece (Tiffany Wainscott) and nephew (Cory Cox) preceded her in death.
Donna worked as a cashier for Plaza IGA in Mexico, Missouri where she met her husband. She also worked keypunch auction operator for the Midwest Exchange Regional Stockyards in Mexico, Missouri. Donna was employed with the University of Missouri Columbia for 30 years in the pathology department doing specimen referral where she retired in 2013. During her years at the university, she continued to stay busy and often worked part time at DC's in Centralia even into her retirement.
Donna grew up and attended the Centralia School District. Upon getting married, she briefly lived in Centralia before moving and making her home in Mexico, Missouri for eight years. She returned home to Centralia, Missouri after obtaining her grandparents estate of the Cox family on Jefferson Street where she remained until her passing.
She was known for having a "green thumb" with her ability to grow beautiful flowering plants and create an amazing tranquil yard with trees, flowers, statues and gazing balls. She often enjoyed spending time visiting with friends but especially spoiling and hanging out with her grandchildren. She may have also been known as "the cat lady" to many with her love for the furry feline often traveling miles for a rescue. She loved to help others - whether it was giving someone a place to stay or an encouraging word to support. She had a heart of gold and always open to everyone that she met. Donna and her husband enjoyed playing on a Mexico bowling league for years.
Anyone who knew Donna can attest to her genuine giving, kind and spontaneous nature, love for life, strength and determination. Please help keep her memory alive by following her example and lending a helping hand when you can and treasure each day of life.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held from 1pm – 4pm Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Friendship Church, in Centralia, MO. Reverend Jed Angell will be presiding over the memorial speech at 2pm. Feel free to visit family and friends before, stay for Jed's speech and visit after. Donna will be interned at East Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Mexico, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to The Chance Foundation, 123 N Rollins St,
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Feb. 27, 2020