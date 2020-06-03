DONNIE SCHUDEL
Donnie Schudel

Donnie "The Don" Schudel, 65, of Mexico, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home.

There will be no services at this time.

Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 3, 2020.
