Services for Doris J. Holliday, 94, of Mexico were held Monday, Oct. 28th at 2:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home with burial at East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation was Monday from 1:00 - 2:00 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Holliday passed away at King's Daughters Home on Friday, October 25, 2019.
She was born on January 30, 1925 in Hannibal, MO, the daughter of Grover C. and Edith (Mitchell) Taylor.
She was married to George F. Holliday on September 15, 1945 in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2009.
She leaves behind one son, Frederick Cleveland Holliday (Marianne) of St. Charles, and one daughter, Jane (Gordon) Houf of Mexico; five grandchildren, Stacy (Dennis) Chassaniol, Kenneth F. Holliday, Amy (Bill) Weber, Lynn (Dan) Arcuri, and Emily (Andy Bennett) Houf; eight great grandchildren, Nicholas, Andy, and Tommy Chassaniol, Brittany (Colin) Chassaniol Dolan, William and Jane Weber, and Elise and Grace Arcuri; and one great great granddaughter, Ophelia Dolan.
Preceding her in death were two brothers, William and Herschel Taylor, and four sisters, Gertrude Waid, Rhoda Leake, Mary Strode, and Edna Linnenburger.
For many years, she served as the Selective Service Clerk for Audrain, Montgomery, and Warren Counties as well as the Audrain County Juvenile Office. She was an active member of the First Christian Church. She also enjoyed being involved in Chapter DK, P.E.O., General Federation of Women's Clubs, as well as several bridge clubs.
Memorial contributions may be made to The King's Daughters Home or the First Christian Church in care of Arnold Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 28, 2019