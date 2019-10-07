|
Dorothy Jean Brown, 88, of Mexico, formerly of Vandalia, passed away at 9:45 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at her home.
A Rosary will be recited at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, at Arnold Funeral Home with Funeral Services to follow at 2 p.m. Fr. Dylan Schrader will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vandalia.
Visitation is Thursday from 12 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Dorothy was born July 7, 1931 in Farber, the daughter of Fred Arthur and Floy Frances (Lynn) Girard. On September 2, 1950, she married Nelson Dale Brown. He passed away January 2, 1978. Dorothy then married Harry Dalton Brown on April 27, 1991. He passed away November 1, 1992.
Mrs. Brown enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, gardening, cooking, canning, traveling, volunteering and playing the piano. Once a month, Dorothy prepared breakfast for people she cared about, "little people" as she called them. She loved helping people, having company and Dorothy was queen of the kitchen.
Dorothy started her working career as a journalist. Later, she and her husband Nelson owned and operated Montgomery Ward Catalog Agency in Vandalia. After Nelson's death in January 1978, she kept the store until closing it in August 1978. Then, Dorothy worked as a librarian at the Vandalia Branch Library, retiring after 12 ½ years.
Survivors include one son, Nelson Eugene "Gene" Brown of Sarasota, FL; two daughters, Karen (Glen) Weibel of Joplin and Karla (Gene) Stockdall of Mexico; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Larry A. (Lucy) Girard of Sarasota, FL and Gary Wayne (Natalie) Girard of Sarasota, FL.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Nelson Dale Brown and Harry Dalton Brown; and two brothers, Virgil and Marvin Girard.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Brendan Church. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Condolences may be made to arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 7, 2019