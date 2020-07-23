1/1
DOROTHY ELAINE MOORE
Dorothy Elaine Moore, 84, of Auxvasse, Missouri passed away on July 21, 2020 surrounded by family at the home of her daughter, Janet Eastwood in Fulton, Missouri.

Dorothy was born on June 1, 1936 in Vandalia, Missouri to the parents of the late Hugh Seeley and the late F. Alberta (Cobb) Seeley. 

She married James Moore, of Auxvasse, Missouri on February 11th, 1955 and celebrated 50 years of marriage. 

She was a graduate of Vandalia High School in 1954 and enjoyed attending her 65th class reunion last summer. She cherished many years at home with her children and later worked at the United Security Bank. 

She looked forward to hosting Sunday dinners for her family, fish fries and mule rides. She was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church, enjoyed volunteering at the VA Nursing Home in Mexico, playing cards and was always ready for a game of Dominos.

Those remaining to cherish her memory are her children Janet (Kenny) Eastwood, Randy Moore, Rick Moore, Rodney Moore. She had 11 grandchildren, Stacie Smithee (Jeff), Emily Twillman (Bryan), Blake Eastwood (Whitney), Kayla Sorell (Trenton), Jayme Moore (Michael Ziese), Jaime Duncan Moore, Paige Brewer (Curtis), Haley Moore (Josh Wolfolk), Mathew Moore (Morgan), Cassidy Moore, and Jake Moore. She was thankful for 18 great grandchildren Jaden, Kylee, Lydia, Bryson, Kayden, Parker, Tucker, Mason, Raeleigh, Brynlee, Beckett, Blakely, Sloane, Boone, Gracelyn, Elliott, Kayson, and Baylor. She is also survived by her brother Gene Seeley (Bonnie), and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, her daughter-n-law, Susan Moore, her grandson, Tyler Duncan, her parents, two sisters, Grace Teacutter and Mary Edith Newland, and two brothers, Tom and Lloyd Seeley.

Visitation will be at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. Services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Heather Patten officiating. Burial will be in Concord -Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to Concord Cemetery, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard Fulton, MO 65251.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maupin Funeral Home
301 Douglas Blvd
Fulton, MO 65251
(573) 642-3334
