Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
First Assembly of God Church
1920 Lakeview Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Meeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Meeks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Meeks Obituary
Dorothy Mae Meeks, 88, of Mexico, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Monroe Manor in Paris, MO.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at 1920 Lakeview Rd., First Assembly of God Church in Mexico with Rev. Everett Bradshaw officiating.

Dorothy was born in Rockford, IL on Feb. 11, 1931, the daughter of Roy and Lucille (Gerdes) Zimmerman. On March 13, 1949, she married Estil V. Meeks in Mexico. He preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 2018.

She is survived by her five children, Donna Meadows of Paris, Danny (Diane) Meeks of Marshall, Gina (Tom) Humlicek of Lake Ozark, Kevin (Debbie) Meeks of Plattsburg and Rhonda Anderson of Mexico; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lamm of Illinois; four half-sisters, Kathryn (Bob) Nowlin of Mexico, Patty (Lou) Vlasho of Florida, Betty (David) DeGraffenried of Brumley and Ruth (Nick) Braccino of Florida; and a half-brother, Bob (Marline) Dickerson of Camdenton.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Zimmerman.

Memorials may be made to First Assembly of God Church, Mexico MO.

Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now