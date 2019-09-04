|
Dorothy Mae Meeks, 88, of Mexico, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Monroe Manor in Paris, MO.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at 1920 Lakeview Rd., First Assembly of God Church in Mexico with Rev. Everett Bradshaw officiating.
Dorothy was born in Rockford, IL on Feb. 11, 1931, the daughter of Roy and Lucille (Gerdes) Zimmerman. On March 13, 1949, she married Estil V. Meeks in Mexico. He preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 2018.
She is survived by her five children, Donna Meadows of Paris, Danny (Diane) Meeks of Marshall, Gina (Tom) Humlicek of Lake Ozark, Kevin (Debbie) Meeks of Plattsburg and Rhonda Anderson of Mexico; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lamm of Illinois; four half-sisters, Kathryn (Bob) Nowlin of Mexico, Patty (Lou) Vlasho of Florida, Betty (David) DeGraffenried of Brumley and Ruth (Nick) Braccino of Florida; and a half-brother, Bob (Marline) Dickerson of Camdenton.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Zimmerman.
Memorials may be made to First Assembly of God Church, Mexico MO.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019