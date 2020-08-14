1/1
EDDIE DWAYNE LAYMAN
Eddie Dwayne Layman, 53, of Mexico, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the University of Missouri Hospital.

Dwayne was born in Mexico, Missouri on November 26, 1966 to Eddie Layman and Shirley Lower Layman Haney, both of whom survive.

He married Kristen Beasley. They had one daughter, Maria, who survives at the home. Other survivors include two step-daughters: Shelby Williams, Katelyn (Luke Moore) Williams; three grandchildren: Brayden, Braelynn, and Baylor. Dwayne is also survived by one brother: Robert (Donna) Layman; one nephew, Austin (Samantha Thomasson) Layman; one great niece, Sawyer Layman; two aunts: Robin (Dave) Abbot and Kay (Donnie) Yelton and their families.

Dwayne is also survived by his life partner, Michelle Niemeyer; and her daughters: Hayden, Kerstie Niemeyer; and Michelle's 5 sisters.

Dwayne grew up in Laddonia and Vandalia. He was a graduate of Van-Far High School. He was a well-known cabinet maker. He could take a board and turn it into a piece of art. He also loved fishing, and cars.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Maria Ann Layman Educational Fund, c/o United Credit Union, 802 W. Breckenridge Street, Mexico, Missouri 65265.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory
12 East Ash Street
Columbia, MO 65203
(573) 442-7112
