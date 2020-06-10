Edith Fern Ash, 97, of Ozark, MO, formerly of Mexico, died at 10:48 a.m. Tuesday, June 09, 2020, at The Baptist Home in Ozark.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown, MO. Visitation will be Monday from Noon until 1 p.m. at Pickering Funeral Home in Mexico.
Expressions of sympathy may be given at pickeringfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 10, 2020.