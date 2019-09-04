|
|
Edith Lillian Reinerd, 94, of Mexico, Missouri, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Glendale, AZ.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, Sept. 7th, at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico, MO. Burial will follow at Midway Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM on Saturday at the funeral home.
Edith was born on November 14, 1924 in Clay City, IL. The daughter of Henry Bissey and Versa Bissey, she was one of 11 children. She graduated from Clay City High School. She married Dean C. Reinerd in Blue Mound, IL, on June 18, 1944.
Dean and Edith were well-known dairy farmers in the Macon, IL area and were highly active in the Macon Methodist Church.
In March 1966, Dean, Edith, and family moved to Mexico, MO where they continued to farm. She was a member of the Midway Christian Church. Edith lived with her daughter Vernadean in Glendale, AZ since 2017.
Edith was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 8 siblings, two daughters-in-law and one great-great-granddaughter.
Edith is survived by her six children: daughter, Vernadean Chartrand of Glendale, AZ, son, John Franklin Reinerd and wife Beckie of Moberly, son, Ronald Truman Reinerd of Mexico, MO, daughter, Ariel Corley of Springfield, MO, son, Jay Henry Reinerd of Higbee, MO, and son, Paul Corley Reinerd and wife Michelle of Greenville, SC; as well as 16 Grandchildren, 29 Great-Grandchildren, and 11 Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019