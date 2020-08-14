Edna Bernise (Denning) Swiger



June 23, 1941 ~ August 6, 2020 (age 79)



Edna Bernise Swiger, age 79, of Mt. Olive, NC passed away Thursday evening, August 6, 2020 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC.



Bernise was born on June 23, 1941 in Grantham, North Carolina, the daughter of Clarence W. and Velaria Mae (Westbrook) Denning. Bernise is survived by her husband, Robert L. Swiger (Bobby), four children: a son, Robert Kirk Swiger (Gina), three daughters, Jennifer Denise Berry (Ricky), Lisa Mae Swiger and Tina Marie Swiger; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren; her brothers, Laydon Denning (Lalon) of Mt. Olive, NC, Jessie (Ruth) Denning of Richmond, VA, Ed (Pansy) Denning of Roseboro, NC, Duke (Jean) Denning of Richmond, VA; a sister, Betty Lou (Denning) Booska-Salmons (Ron) of Mexico, MO; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Mae and Clarence Denning, her sisters, Viola Mae Gilbert, Wilma Rochelle Denning and Janice Lee Denning, and a brother, Dennis E. Denning.



She was a member of Jordans Chapel Baptist Church. A service to celebrate her life was held Tuesday, August 11, at 2:00pm at Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home with Pastor Ray Smeltzer and Pastor Frank Sandy officiating. The family had a time of visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Jordans Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be directed to the Jordans Chapel Baptist Church Building Fund, 5663 US Highway 13 S, Mount Olive, NC 28365 or to the Cures For The Colors, 203 Cox Boulevard, Goldsboro, NC 27534.



