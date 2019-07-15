Home

Myers Funeral Home
203 E Bates St
Wellsville, MO 63384
(573) 684-2115
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Myers Funeral Home
203 E Bates St
Wellsville, MO 63384
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Myers Funeral Home
203 E Bates St
Wellsville, MO 63384
View Map
1937 - 2019
Edna Oberhaus Obituary
Funeral services for Edna Ruth Oberhaus, 82, of Montgomery City, will be at 1pm Monday, July 15th at the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville. Visitation will be held from 11am until the time of the service, Monday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sunrise Memorial Gardens, north of Montgomery City. Mrs. Oberhaus passed away Thursday, July 11th at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Audrain in Mexico. Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on July 15, 2019
