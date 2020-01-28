|
|
Elaine Craghead
Betty Elaine Craghead, 75, of Centralia, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at SSM St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain in Mexico.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Arnold Funeral Home with Steele Orwig officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
Visitation is Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Elaine was born on August 29, 1944 in Mexico, the daughter of Omar "Leo" and Betty Elizabeth (Tanner) Tate, Sr. On December 10, 1979 in Columbia, she married Paris Sherwood Craghead, Jr. He survives.
Mrs. Craghead graduated from high school in Kansas. She was a developmental trainer for Audrain Handicapped Services in Mexico, retiring after nine years. She had also worked at Pizza Hut and helped her husband farm for 45 years. She really enjoyed helping Sherwood with the cattle. Elaine's hobbies included making purses and other sewing projects.
Survivors include her husband, Sherwood Craghead, Jr. of the home; her mother, Betty Tate of Ft. Scott, Kansas; two daughters, Joy Orwig of Bloomfield, Iowa, and Cheryl (Dennis) Perkins of Thompson; one step-son, Larry Craghead of Auxvasse; six grandchildren, Matthew Perkins, Jesse (Stephanie) Perkins, Emily (Nathan) Gilpin, Micheal (Sarah) Jones, Steele (Katie) Orwig and Hannah Orwig; three great-grandchildren, Sophia Gilpin, Teagan Orwig and Gage Perkins; and four siblings, Omar (Edna) Tate, Jr. of Climax Springs, Wanita Tate of Garden City, Becky (Gene) Jaynes of Ft. Scott, Kansas, and Ian (Gail) Tate of Baxter Springs, Kansas.
Elaine was preceded in death by her father, Omar "Leo" Tate, Sr.; three siblings, Robert Tate, Bessie Tate and Patty Tate; and one son-in-law, Steve Orwig.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jan. 28, 2020