Mrs. Eleanor D. Ballew, age 85 years, of Jefferson City, MO, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at the University Hospital in Columbia, MO.
She was born on July 5, 1935 in Boonesboro, MO, a daughter of James Franklin and Flora Wyatt Dockins. She was married on June 24, 1956 in New Franklin, MO, to William H. Ballew who preceded her in death on January 13, 2003.
A lifelong resident of the Central Missouri area, she graduated from Glasgow High School in 1953. She was a State Executive Administrator with Farm Credit Services until her retirement in 2001, and also worked for the Montgomery County R-II School district.
Eleanor loved spending time visiting family and will be remembered for the wonderful meals she always cooked for them. She enjoyed baking around the holidays and passing on her talents and family recipes to those she loved. She also treasured her bible studies with friends and was an active member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Jefferson City, MO.
Eleanor will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Debbie Draffen, Columbia, MO; son, Kirk (Tracy) Ballew, Montgomery City, MO; sisters-in-law, Nora Dell Dockins, New Franklin, MO, Judy Slater, Odessa, MO, and Florence Slater, Yuma, AZ; brother-in-law, Chuck (Lynne) Slater, Yuma, AZ; grandchildren, Melissa (Andrew) Garnett, Julie Gieseker, Chris (Alexis) Gieseker, Jenny (Michael) Winters, Brooke (Justin) Barnes, and Bria (Lance) Dobson; ten great-grandchildren, Tucker and Connor Garnett, Paxton and Grayson Gieseker, Walker and Warner Winters, Quinn and Lincoln Barnes, and Kendall and Logan Dobson; also surviving are nieces and nephews and many other friends and family who will miss her dearly.
Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and son, Mark Alan Ballew, as well as three brothers, Harold, Bill Tom, and Delano Dockins.
Visitation will be held at Freeman Mortuary from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020. Friends are welcome to attend while following social distancing guidelines.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the Freeman Chapel with the Reverend Beau Underwood officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin, MO.
A webcast of the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday for friends that are not able to attend by going to her memorial page on Freeman Mortuary's website.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the National MS Society in c/o of Freeman Mortuary or online at www.nationalmssociety in c/oFreemanMortuaryor online at www.freemanmortuary.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary.