1/1
ELEANOR D. BALLEW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELEANOR's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Eleanor D. Ballew, age 85 years, of Jefferson City, MO, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at the University Hospital in Columbia, MO.

She was born on July 5, 1935 in Boonesboro, MO, a daughter of James Franklin and Flora Wyatt Dockins. She was married on June 24, 1956 in New Franklin, MO, to William H. Ballew who preceded her in death on January 13, 2003.

A lifelong resident of the Central Missouri area, she graduated from Glasgow High School in 1953. She was a State Executive Administrator with Farm Credit Services until her retirement in 2001, and also worked for the Montgomery County R-II School district.

Eleanor loved spending time visiting family and will be remembered for the wonderful meals she always cooked for them. She enjoyed baking around the holidays and passing on her talents and family recipes to those she loved. She also treasured her bible studies with friends and was an active member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Jefferson City, MO.

Eleanor will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Debbie Draffen, Columbia, MO; son, Kirk (Tracy) Ballew, Montgomery City, MO; sisters-in-law, Nora Dell Dockins, New Franklin, MO, Judy Slater, Odessa, MO, and Florence Slater, Yuma, AZ; brother-in-law, Chuck (Lynne) Slater, Yuma, AZ; grandchildren, Melissa (Andrew) Garnett, Julie Gieseker, Chris (Alexis) Gieseker, Jenny (Michael) Winters, Brooke (Justin) Barnes, and Bria (Lance) Dobson; ten great-grandchildren, Tucker and Connor Garnett, Paxton and Grayson Gieseker, Walker and Warner Winters, Quinn and Lincoln Barnes, and Kendall and Logan Dobson; also surviving are nieces and nephews and many other friends and family who will miss her dearly.

Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and son, Mark Alan Ballew, as well as three brothers, Harold, Bill Tom, and Delano Dockins.

Visitation will be held at Freeman Mortuary from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020. Friends are welcome to attend while following social distancing guidelines.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 in the Freeman Chapel with the Reverend Beau Underwood officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Franklin, MO.

A webcast of the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday for friends that are not able to attend by going to her memorial page on Freeman Mortuary's website.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the National MS Society in c/o of Freeman Mortuary or online at www.nationalmssociety in c/oFreemanMortuaryor online at www.freemanmortuary.com

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Mortuary
915 Madison Street
Jefferson City, MO 65109
(573) 636-5533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freeman Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved