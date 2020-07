Ellalou DunnEllalou Dunn, 73, of Auxvasse, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Graham officiating. Burial will follow in Auxvasse Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the funeral home.Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com