Elmer Thomas Martin, 81, of Thompson, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Avery officiating.
Graveside Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Rehoboth Cemetery in Slater.
Elmer was born on October 20, 1937 in Pendleton, Missouri, the son of Russell Thomas and Veleta (Civey) Martin. On June 7, 1958 in Slater, he married Julia Ann Garnett. She passed away on March 20, 2016.
Mr. Martin graduated from Slater High School in 1957 and was a lifelong farmer. He enjoyed everything about farming and raising cattle. He also enjoyed attending tractor pulls.
Elmer had been a member of the Mexico Jaycees, serving a term as President. In recent years, Elmer attended the Church of God Holiness in Mexico.
Survivors include two sons, Elmer Thomas (Mindy) Martin Jr. of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Michael (Betty) Martin of Thompson; seven grandchildren, Elmer Thomas (Kristen) Martin III of Thompson, Whitney Martin of Bend, OR, Laurel (Ryan) Skinner Columbia, Brandlyn (Jason) Barker of Benton City, Justin (Kelsey) Weakley Centralia, Lane (Heidi) Martin of Thompson and Nicholas (Jessica) Parrish of Mexico; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Jane (Louis) Smithey of Mexico; and one brother-in-law, Donald Smiley of Mexico.
In addition to his wife, Julia, Elmer was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Ann Martin Parrish; and one sister, Linda Smiley.
Memorial donations may be made to the . They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 15, 2019