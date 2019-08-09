|
Emily Louise (Emmy Lou) Nunnelly (nee Cardwell) died on August 5, 2019 in her home in New Florence, Mo. She was 99.
Born at home to Charles S. and Ruth V. (nee Hachett) Cardwell on August 5, 1920, Emmy Lou attended New Florence School for 12 years, graduated, and later attended business school in Columbia, Mo.
Emmy Lou was the widow of Howard Davault Nunnelly, her hometown sweetheart, who died on March 30, 1986. They were married July 4, 1941, and started married life moving frequently around the country for her husband's employer. They returned to New Florence, Mo., in 1952, where they lived all their lives, raising three daughters: Cherie, Colleen, and Robin.
An industrious woman, she owned and operated the local Sinclair gas station with her husband, served as the office manager of the New Florence Telephone Company, and became a licensed insurance agent.
A life-long member of the New Florence United Methodist Church, she actively served the church in many roles, including as a Sunday school teacher, treasurer, board member, and wherever help was needed. She loved and kept the community in her heart. Emmy Lou was passionate about family and community history and was a resource for those seeking to learn about the past. Her home was always welcoming. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings. She imparted love and life lessons to the younger generations, encouraging them in their endeavors. After her retirement, she became a master knitter, creating warm and soft items for family and friends, as well as teaching others the craft.
Emmy Lou was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter Colleen, her brother, George 'G.T.' his wife, Delphine, her brother Ralph, her sister Leah Sutton and brother-in-law / son-in-law Ben Sutton.
She is survived by her brother, Charles 'Jack' Cardwell (GeJuan), sister-in-law Geraldine 'Jerri' Cardwell, daughter Cherie Bledsoe-Sutton, granddaughter Kama Bledsoe (Michael Owen), great-grandchildren Isabelle and Will Owen, daughter Robin Nunnelly (Stephen Chappell), step-granddaughter Cortnee Smith (Brian), step-grandchildren Audrey, Noelle, and Preston Smith, grandson Timothy Davault Chappell, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
The memory of Emmy Lou's warm, caring ways will be treasured and missed by family and friends.
Memorial contributions are welcomed to the Central Methodist University-scholarship fund in memory of Charles Scott Cardwell, who was Emmy Lou's father.. Memorials are also welcomed to the New Florence Cemetery Association, c/o Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home 1221 Washington Street, Hermann, Mo 65041.
The family would like to thank the staff of Kindred Hospice in Troy, Mo., and especially caregivers Emily Brandt, Miranda Griesbauer, Jane Stoneking, and Carmalee Lewallen.
Visitation will be at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home in New Florence, Mo., from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 9. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, at the New Florence United Methodist Church. Burial service will follow at the New Florence Cemetery.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Aug. 9, 2019