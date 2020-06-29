ETTA FAYE RENO
Etta Faye Reno, 81, of Wellsville, passed away Sunday, June 28th at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Audrain in Mexico, Missouri.

Funeral services are pending at the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 29, 2020.
