Etta Faye Reno, 81, of Wellsville, passed away Sunday, June 28th at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Audrain in Mexico, Missouri.Funeral services are pending at the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz

