Funeral services for Etta Faye Reno, 81, of Wellsville, formerly of Montgomery City and Mexico, will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 7th at the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Sunrise Memorial Gardens, north of Montgomery City.
Mrs. Reno passed away Sunday, June 28th at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Audrain in Mexico, Missouri
Condolences to the family may be made atwww.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 30, 2020.