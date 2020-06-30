ETTA FAYE RENO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ETTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services for Etta Faye Reno, 81, of Wellsville, formerly of Montgomery City and Mexico, will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 7th at the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.

          Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service, Tuesday, at the funeral home.

          Burial will be in Sunrise Memorial Gardens, north of Montgomery City.       

                 Mrs. Reno passed away Sunday, June 28th at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital – Audrain in Mexico, Missouri

          Condolences to the family may be made atwww.myersfuneralhome.biz.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Home
203 E Bates St
Wellsville, MO 63384
(573) 684-2115
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved