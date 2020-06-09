EUGENE SMITH
Eugene Smith was a long time resident of Mexico and a Lion's Club member.

His service will be held in Skiatook, OK, on this upcoming Tuesday.

He is survived by Zach, Gene Jr., Shannon and David Smith.

He was 69 when he passed.

The contact information for condolences and service itinerary is: +19183969500.

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 9, 2020.
