Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Beatrice Lawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Beatrice Lawson Obituary
Evelyn Beatrice "Bee" Lawson, 73, of Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Pin Oaks Living Center in Mexico.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Ayanna Shivers officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.

Visitation is Saturday from noon until time of service at the funeral home.

Evelyn was born on August 2, 1946 in Mexico, the daughter of Henry and Minnie (Exford) Shivers.

Bee attended Garfield Elementary, Hardin Junior High, and graduated from Mexico High School. She was a dedicated care giver to many and was a member of St. Luke UMC. She loved bingo, her grandchildren, casinos and cooking.

Survivors include two sons, Robert and Timothy Lawson, both of Mexico; five grandchildren, Timothy D. Lawson, Timothy Michael Alan Taylor, Patience N. Lawson, Tyrese Monroe and Trey Monroe; three great-grandchildren, DeShay, Amayra and Xzavier; four sisters, Janice Shivers of Mexico, Susan (Joe) Long of Mexico, Joyce Shivers of Waukegan, IL, and Sandra Johnson of Mexico; three brothers, Henry Shivers, Ronald Shivers and Raymond Shivers, all of Columbia; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Robert Shivers; and her grandparents, Lawrence and Polly Exford, Mattie Johnson and Ray Shivers.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now