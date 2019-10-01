|
Evelyn Beatrice "Bee" Lawson, 73, of Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Pin Oaks Living Center in Mexico.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Ayanna Shivers officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
Visitation is Saturday from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Evelyn was born on August 2, 1946 in Mexico, the daughter of Henry and Minnie (Exford) Shivers.
Bee attended Garfield Elementary, Hardin Junior High, and graduated from Mexico High School. She was a dedicated care giver to many and was a member of St. Luke UMC. She loved bingo, her grandchildren, casinos and cooking.
Survivors include two sons, Robert and Timothy Lawson, both of Mexico; five grandchildren, Timothy D. Lawson, Timothy Michael Alan Taylor, Patience N. Lawson, Tyrese Monroe and Trey Monroe; three great-grandchildren, DeShay, Amayra and Xzavier; four sisters, Janice Shivers of Mexico, Susan (Joe) Long of Mexico, Joyce Shivers of Waukegan, IL, and Sandra Johnson of Mexico; three brothers, Henry Shivers, Ronald Shivers and Raymond Shivers, all of Columbia; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Robert Shivers; and her grandparents, Lawrence and Polly Exford, Mattie Johnson and Ray Shivers.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019