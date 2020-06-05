Evelyn Jean Mackey
Evelyn Jean Mackey, 91, of Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the King's Daughters Home.
Private Funeral Services will be at Arnold Funeral Home. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Evelyn Jean Mackey, 91, of Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the King's Daughters Home.
Private Funeral Services will be at Arnold Funeral Home. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 5, 2020.