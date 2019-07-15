|
|
Everett Joe Richard Varvil, 90, passed away July 6, 2019 in Apache Junction, AZ.
A memorial service will be held in Mexico, MO, at a later date. Burial arrangements at East Lawn Memorial Park in Mexico will be handled by Arnold Funeral Home.
Richard was born on December 8, 1928, in Woodbury, IL, to Clarence Filmore and Grace Ann Allen Varvil. He was married to Dorothy Louise Burkett on May 30, 1946, in Altamont, IL.
Richard lived many years in Mexico, MO. He owned a water delivery business, did drywall construction and worked as a Supervisor at Mexico Refractories/Kaiser Refractories, where many may remember him being called "Ed". He was very skilled and creative in all aspects of construction and built serveral family homes in Mexico and Lake of the Ozarks. After moving to Lake of the Ozarks, he continued in the construction business. He and Dorothy often entertained family and friends at their lake home, and, in 1985, they moved to Apache Junction, AZ, to enjoy the warmer climate. They both enjoyed camping and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy on August 27, 2014, sister Marie Kesterson, niece Joan Clayton, and brother-in-law Robert Burkett.
He is survived by his three sons, Don (Chyerl)?Varvil of Columbia, MO, Mike (Carol?Brown)?of Ashland, MO, and Jim (Wanda)?Varvil of Parker, CO; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Gary)?Ashby, Mark (Amy)?Varvil, Philip (Melanie Casey)?Varvil, Jason (Jenny)?Varvil, Adam (Shelly)?Varvil, Grant (Rachel)?Varvil, Kyle (Chenoa)?Varvil, and step-granddaughter Ginger (Patrick)?Devine; 12 great-grandchildren 4 step great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Kathryn (Neill)?Burkett, nephews David (Michelle)?Burkett and Ronald (Barbara)?Kesterson, and nieces Lori (Dave)?Mayerhoefer and Allyne Kesterson.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on July 15, 2019