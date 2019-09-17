|
|
Forrest Lee Holtkamp, 69, of Mexico, passed away at 8:19 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Bennett Springs, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, at Arnold Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Visitation is Friday from 12:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Forrest was born on June 24, 1950 in Mexico, the son of Grover Lee and Ocie Ellen (Leonard) Holtkamp. On June 22, 1974 in Mexico, he married Marla Ray Kemp.
Forrest graduated from Mexico High School in 1968 and then attended Hart Vo-Tech School. He retired as a brick skidder for A.P. Green after 33 years.
Mr. Holtkamp was a member of Love Street Christian Church until it closed. He then attended Lockewood Park Baptist Church with his family. He had been a member of the Mexico Cruise Association and helped build six houses with Habitat for Humanity.
Forrest enjoyed trout fishing and woodworking of all types, especially carving walking sticks and mushrooms. The M.W. Boudreaux Center at Mark Twain Lake has a display dedicated to his woodworking crafts. He will also be remembered for his baking talent, most notably brownies and peanut brittle.
Mr. Holtkamp was definitely a jokester. He was a master of sound effects and used that ability to shock people and make them laugh. But above all, Forrest will be known as an extremely giving person in all aspects. He will be missed.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Marla Holtkamp of the home; sister-in-law, Darla (Fred) Todd of Mexico; three nieces, Deanna (John) Ketner of Lees Summit, Danna (Mario) Garcia of Mexico, and Dawn (Sean) Carey of Mexico; step-niece, April (Scott) Utterback of Mexico; step-nephew, Marshall (Michelle) Todd of Gig Harbor, Washington; five great-nieces and great-nephews who called Forrest "Papa El Kamp" and "Pe Paw", Ivy Ketner, Devon Goshorn, Lucas Garcia, Bryna Carey and River Carey; two step-great-nephews, Adam Utterback and Brandon Todd; three step-great-nieces, Kiersten, Emily and Erin Todd; and multiple friends, neighbors and acquaintances that loved him.
Forrest was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Marty Lee Holtkamp, who died on May 4, 2000.
Memorial donations may be made to the Audrain County Dream Factory. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Sept. 17, 2019