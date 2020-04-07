|
Gail P. Purcell
Gail P. Purcell, 83, of Mexico, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 3, 2020 with Murray and Tim by her.
Gail was born June 22, 1936, in St. Louis, to Edmund and Golda (Clark) Pourie. After graduating Normandy High School, she attended SE Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau and was awarded a BS in Education. This is also where she met her future husband, Murray Eugene Purcell.
They were married on July 13, 1957, in St. Louis. Mr. and Mrs. Purcell established their home in Mexico. Gail began her teaching career in a Thompson, MO, one room schoolhouse, circa 1957. Within the coming years, her career was put on hold, while the couple's efforts were focused on making a home for a growing family. She was blessed to have raised three children: Margaret (Purcell) Calaluce (1961), Timothy James Purcell (1962), and Scott Edmund Purcell (1964).
The education of young children was always Gail's greatest passion – to the extent that while balancing the usual roles of wife, mother and homemaker with a teaching career – she earned a MS in Education Degree from Texas A&M University – Commerce (1974) and an Education Specialist Degree in Early Childhood Development from Mizzou (1988).
Gail ultimately completed a 25-year education career with Mexico Public Schools – where she served as a well-respected teacher, mentor and ultimately as a community-recognized "pioneer" for early childhood education. She gained school administration approvals and grant funding for a fledgling Chapter I program, which focused on screening three and four-year-old children to identify those in greatest need of additional preparation to ensure their successful integration into kindergarten.
Gail was also active in many community and professional organizations – to include: PEO (Professional Educators Organization), Mexico Historical Society, Audrain Medical Center Auxiliary, The Helping Hands of the King's Daughters Home, The Red Hat Club, Mexico Senior Center, as well as ACPAR and Missouri Retired Teachers Association. Additionally, she was a volunteer liaison in the integration of the Japanese culture into the local manufacturing community.
Her hobbies included outdoor floral gardening, indoor plants, bridge, crafts and family gatherings – with emphasis on her love for her six grandchildren: Margie's - Daniel, Thomas and Jacqueline Calaluce; Scott's - Grace and Benjamin Purcell; and Tim's - Gavin Purcell.
Gail is survived by her husband, Murray of the home in Mexico; children – Margie in Columbia, Tim of Milwaukee, WI, and Scott (and his wife Deborah) of Elburn, IL; the grandchildren; and extended family members in Missouri, Texas and Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Golda, as well as her younger sister, Virginia.
Gail was interred at East Lawn Memorial Park in Mexico, MO, on April 5th with only immediate family in attendance due to current CDC guidelines. There will be a "Celebration of Life" gathering in the nebulous future – an unfortunate consequence of these unprecedented and troubling times.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made in her name to the First Christian Church Memorial Fund, PEO Scholarship Fund or a . Donations may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Apr. 7, 2020