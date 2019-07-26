|
Gary Dean Blakley, 77, of Fulton passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born in Fulton on August 8, 1941, the son of the late Floyd L. Blakley and the late Twyla D. (Bommel) Blakley.
On July 16, 1961, Gary married Patsy (Eastwood) Blakley. She survives his passing.
Gary worked at The Ovid Bell Press for more than 35 years. He was a member of Mokane Christian Church.
Gary will be fondly remembered by his wife of 58 years; son, Terry D. Blakley and his wife Cathy of Mexico; step-grandchildren, Amanda Williams (Dakota), and Ryan Jennings (Cassandra); and step-great-grandchild, Collin Williams.
Friends will be received from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton. Private burial will be held in Callaway Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Memorial donations are suggested to Callaway County Humane Society, c/o Maupin Funeral Home 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on July 26, 2019