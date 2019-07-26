Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maupin Funeral Home
301 Douglas Blvd
Fulton, MO 65251
(573) 642-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Blakley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Blakley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Blakley Obituary
Gary Dean Blakley, 77, of Fulton passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born in Fulton on August 8, 1941, the son of the late Floyd L. Blakley and the late Twyla D. (Bommel) Blakley.

On July 16, 1961, Gary married Patsy (Eastwood) Blakley. She survives his passing.

Gary worked at The Ovid Bell Press for more than 35 years. He was a member of Mokane Christian Church.

Gary will be fondly remembered by his wife of 58 years; son, Terry D. Blakley and his wife Cathy of Mexico; step-grandchildren, Amanda Williams (Dakota), and Ryan Jennings (Cassandra); and step-great-grandchild, Collin Williams.

Friends will be received from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton. Private burial will be held in Callaway Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Memorial donations are suggested to Callaway County Humane Society, c/o Maupin Funeral Home 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now