GENE SHELLABARGER

A private memorial service for Gene L. Shellabarger, age 91, of Mexico was held Friday afternoon, July 10, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mexico, Missouri, where he was interred in the columbarium with military honors. Gene was born June 9, 1929, in Chariton County, Missouri to Jacob L. and Naomi Grace (Warbritton) Shellabarger and died Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Gene graduated from Mexico High School in 1947. He married his sweetheart Eugenia (Kothe) Shellabarger June 1, 1952, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mexico. They celebrated 68 years of marriage together. To this union, five children were born.



Gene served as a Corporal in the Army during the Korean War. He was stationed at Camp Chaffee in Arkansas as a cook for the camp where he and Eugenia lived during the first year of their marriage. Gene provided for his family through innovative farming where he also instilled a strong work ethic in their children. He grew seed corn for Cargill and Northrup King. He was the first in Audrain County to employ an irrigation system into his farming, starting out with a center pivot traveling gun, and later utilized center pivots. He served as President of the 4-H Audrain Foundation and was elected to and served 12 years on the Board of the Rural Electric Cooperative. Gene served St. John's Lutheran church in many capacities: Elder, Trustee, and on several boards, including Chairman of the Church. Gene's priority was his family and making sure they knew their Creator and Giver of life. He enjoyed checking on his neighbors and readily helped when there was a need. His few words were deliberate and carefully chosen. He had a wonderful sense of humor and could easily lighten the mood with his gentle and encouraging ability to listen and ask the right questions. He truly loved his neighbor as himself.



Gene is survived by his wife, Eugenia of the home, their son, David Shellabarger of Mexico, daughters, Dawn (Jeff) Hedberg of Camdenton, Gina (Jonathan) Whitesell of Thompson, Julie (David) Fielder of Springfield, Sara (Aaron) Sydow of West Plains. He loved his seven grandchildren, Rachael (Tom) Marler, Gregory (Hilary) Hedberg, Suzanne (Ray) Finlay, Hannah (Robbie) Kirkland, John Fielder, Grace Sydow and Sophia Sydow, as well as his six great-grandchildren, Gradon, Annalee and Graham Hedberg, Lila and Jack Finlay, Thomas Marler IV, and one brother-in-law (who served as ring-bearer at Gene & Eugenia's wedding) Ray (Carolyn) Kothe of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, also, a brother, Wayne, and sister, Evelyn Parris-Clark and numerous nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Virginia Craghead and Dorothy Fortune.



Gene was the embodiment of 1 Corinthians 13:4-7. He was patient, he was kind, wasn't envious, didn't boast, he wasn't proud, didn't dishonor others or act unbecomingly, he wasn't self-seeking, was not easily angered or provoked, he did not take into account a wrong suffered, he did not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoiced with the truth, he bore all things, believed all things, hoped all things and endured all things and persevered. In this way, Gene showed his love for his family, neighbors, and everyone he encountered.



