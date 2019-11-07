|
|
George Erwin Byrd, 73, formerly of Auxvasse, MO, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, in Fulton, MO.
George was born August 29, 1946, in Shamrock, MO to Lewis and Martha (Erwin) Byrd, whom proceeded him in death. George attended school in Martinsburg, MO and had a successful career as an over-the-road truck driver.
Along with his love for his children, George enjoyed his dogs and was an active member of the Jehovah Witness upon retirement in Stover, MO.
George is survived by his three children, Casey Byrd of Lancaster, MO, Amanda Byrd of Kirksville, MO and Christina Jo Byrd of Columbia, MO, his brother Larry and (Brenda) Byrd of Auxvasse, MO and sisters Ruth and (Walter) Edwards and Hazel (Byrd) Lawson of Sunrise Beach, MO, his grandsons Gannon Steggall of Wichita, KS, Remington Byrd of Lancaster, MO and Eli Byrd of Kirksville, MO and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
A celebration of George's life will be held at the Grand Prairie Baptist Church in Auxvasse, MO on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 7, 2019