George Craddock
George Humphrey Craddock, 85, a lifelong resident of Mexico, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Born on February 5, 1935, George was the only child of Humphrey Ricketts and Alma (George) Craddock.
Mr. Craddock graduated from Mexico Senior High School in 1953. He obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Math and Chemistry from Westminster College in Fulton, where he was a member of the Skulls of Seven, a society dedicated to upholding the traditions and ideals of Westminster College. He earned a Master's in Education in 1966 from the University of Missouri in Columbia.
He and Kristine Lenox were married in the Craddock family home on Monroe Street on May 31, 1962.
Mr. Craddock taught chemistry and physics and was a sponsor of National Honor Society at Mexico Senior High School for 32 years, touching the lives of many students. He retired in 1990, but continued his love of learning with researching the history of Mexico and area residents.
George enjoyed local history and was an active member of the Audrain County Historical Society and the Audrain County Area Genealogy Society. Mr. Craddock served as a committeeman of the Audrain County Democratic Committee and was a member of the Democratic Club. One of his past times was listening to the St. Louis Cardinals baseball games on the radio while he tinkered on his many projects. George was also a member of the Mexico United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Kris Craddock of the home; one daughter, Sara (Charles Stevenson) Craddock of St. Louis; two sons, Brian Craddock of Mexico and Dr. Lee (Tammy) Craddock of Patterson, Louisiana; five grandchildren, Katelyn, Kathryn and Kaylee Craddock of Patterson, Louisiana, and Tanner and Kacey Craddock of Mexico.
George was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, JoDee (Phillips) Craddock.
Memorial donations may be made to the Audrain County Historical Society or the Audrain County Area Genealogy Society. Both may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
The Craddock Family is being served by Arnold Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on May 12, 2020