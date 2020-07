Or Copy this URL to Share

George Humphrey Craddock, 85, a lifelong resident of Mexico, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home.



Memorial Services will be Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the front lawn of the Mexico High School.



Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store