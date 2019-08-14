|
|
George E. Lewis, 89, of Kingdom City passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center, with family members present.
George was born in Callaway County, Missouri on May 15, 1930 to the late Edwin Lewis and the late Mary Alice (Fenley) Lewis.
He was married to Norma Jean (Miller) Lewis on January 6, 1950. She preceded him in death on February 15, 2005.
George served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was proud to go on the Honor Flight on May 7, 2013 to our Nation's Capital and War Memorials. He was the owner of Lewis Farms, Century Farms. He was a lifelong farmer, raised beef cattle and started Lewis Farms Trucking with his son, Mike. In 2018, he was awarded the first ever Callaway Legacy Farmer Award by the Callaway Chamber of Commerce. George served as President of the Kingdom of Callaway Supper in 1975. He was a lifelong member of the McCredie United Methodist Church. He was known for putting others first and was first in line to help a friend. His smile and good nature will be missed by all who knew him.
George's memory will be treasured by daughters, Brenda Kay Grober and husband Ken of St. Louis, and Barbara Ann Foster and husband Stanley of Auxvasse; grandchildren, Matt Lewis and wife Amber of Kingdom City, Todd Lewis and wife Wendy of Kansas City, Becca Grober of St. Louis, Amanda Kay Foster of Columbia, and Garrett Foster of Auxvasse; and great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Lewis, Amelia Lewis, Marissa Lewis, Ayden Foster, and Myla Lewis.
In addition to his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by his son, George Michael Lewis.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Pastor Jack Gillespie officiating. Friends will be received from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be in Callaway Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations are suggested to McCredie United Methodist Church or , c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Aug. 14, 2019