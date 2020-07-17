Gerald Lawrence, 80, of Fulton, died at 6:15 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Fulton Manor in Fulton.



Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday July 18, 2020, at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Bachelor, MO, with Rev. Jim Graham officiating. There will be no visitation. Pickering Funeral Home in Mexico is in charge of the arrangements.



Gerald was born Oct. 23, 1939 in Fredericktown, MO, the son of Paul and Madeline (Huffman) Lawrence. On Sept. 28, 1963, in St. Charles, he married Ethel Diekamp in St. Charles. Mrs. Lawrence survives.



Gerald was a veteran. He served as a mechanic in the Air Force from 1962 to 1966. He later was a delivery driver for Specialty Blueprint Service. His last job, and his favorite, was a shuttle driver for pilots and stewardesses at Lambert Field Airport in St. Louis. He was known for decorating his shuttle for every holiday. He also enjoyed bowling in his younger days.



In addition to his wife Ethel, survivors include one son, Don Lawrence (Betty), of Fulton; five nephews, Joe Lawrence, State of California, Blake Lawrence, Warrensburg, John Herrera, Houston, TX, Scott Lawrence, Atlanta, GA, John Ayres, of Texas; and two nieces, Renee Griggs, Houston, TX, and Kim Ayres, Atlanta, GA.



He was preceded in death by two sisters, Karen Desroches, and Nancy Hall; and one niece, Jacinda Jones.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hickory Grove Cemetery. They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.



The general public is welcome to attend the service while following social distancing guidelines. Please stay six feet apart and avoid close contact. Anyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask or other personal protective equipment.



