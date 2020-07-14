Gerald "Jerry" Monroe Hoxworth's Obituary
Dr. Gerald "Jerry" Monroe Hoxworth, a member of the Greatest Generation, passed away peacefully at Pasadena Highlands in Pasadena, CA on July 8, 2020 at the age of 93. Like so many in his age group, he had drive, perseverance, and a work ethic that propelled him from the humble beginnings as one of eight children of William L. D. and Della Mae Hoxworth, who were cotton share-croppers in southeast, MO, to earning his medical degree and having his own Radiological Services business in Mexico, Mo
Jerry was known for his dedication to his work and wife. He was a generous and compassionate man with a sense of duty to others. Jerry used his abilities to always help anyone he could, never looking down on anyone. He was committed to providing an education to his descendants, and to others through philanthropy. Jerry had wide ranging interests that included medicine, livestock management, tennis, finance and investment, and reading. He had a great wit and loved a good joke. His love for pie was well known as was his ability to soothe and entertain babies. Many relied on Jerry's sage advice. He loved family and always wanted the best for them. Jerry was a special man that will be dearly missed.
Jerry leaves behind a loving wife, Frances Hoxworth. They were married 70 years and 5 months. He has three surviving siblings: Lorene Grable of Cape Girardeau, MO, Marydell Marson of Leavenworth, WA and David (Connie Roberts) Hoxworth of Rolla, MO. Jerry and Frances have four children: Greg (Elizabeth) Hoxworth of Altadena, CA, Karen (Mark) Rice of Jefferson City, MO, Deborah (Jim) Metz of Longmont, CO and Dan Hoxworth of Riverside, CA. There are seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents as well as his siblings: Orville, Edna, Carl, and Lewis.
Jerry was born March 24,1927 in Arbyrd, MO, and spent his young years on a farm. He, at age 16, was the first in his family to graduate from high school. Following his older brothers into military service, Jerry joined the Navy during WWII. He served was as a Corpsman at Oakland Naval Hospital in Oakland, CA. With encouragement from a Naval physician, he set his sights on becoming a doctor. Using the GI Bill, he became the first in his family to enroll in college at Central Methodist College in Fayette, MO. There Jerry met his future wife, Frances Hardy. Jerry graduated in three years and enrolled at the University of MO-Columbia's two-year Medical school program. Frances and Jerry were married on February 1, 1950 in Piggott, AR. He completed his medical degree at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and did his internship in Denver, CO, where their first child was born there.
Jerry spent 15 years as a General Practitioner in Cape Girardeau, MO with Frances managing his office. He was a highly regarded physician with a very busy practice. Three more children were born in Cape.
In 1971 Jerry left his practice to begin a residency in Radiology at the University of MO- Columbia. Upon completion in 1974, the family moved to Mexico, MO. Jerry became the Chief Radiologist for Audrain Medical Center. He also served as the Chief of Staff for a time.
Frances and Jerry retired to a farm outside of Belle, MO, in 1992, after 18 years of Radiological practice. There he raised cattle. Later they spent winters in Fort Myers, FL.
In late December of 2017, Jerry and Frances moved to an assisted living apartment in Pasadena, CA near several family members. On Feb. 1, 2020, Jerry and Frances celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary surrounded by loving family.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: https://www.forevermissed.com/gerald-
monroe-hoxworth. A Celebration of Life is to be scheduled when traveling is safe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jerry and Frances Hoxworth Hall of Sponsors Scholarship at Central Methodist University in Fayette, MO or the Gerald Hoxworth, M.D. and Frances Hoxworth Scholarship at the University of Missouri School of Medicine in Columbia, MO.