GERALD WILLIAM NIEKAMP

GERALD WILLIAM NIEKAMP Obituary
Gerald William Niekamp

Gerald William Niekamp, 83, of Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Pin Oaks Living Center.

Gerald was born on December 14, 1936, in Mexico, the son of Charles Joseph and Loretta (Nolte) Niekamp, Sr.

He married Sarah Jane Henry on November 21, 1956, in Mexico. After caring for her for 30 years, Sarah passed away on December 26, 1999. Gerald then married Shirley Jean Sewell Stegeman on February 16, 2001. Shirley passed away October 8, 2017.

Mr. Niekamp retired from A.P. Green after 45 years. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting and looking for arrow heads and mushrooms. His favorite thing to do was fishing.

He is survived by five children, Ron (Marilyn) Niekamp of Mexico, Carol (Randy) Senor of Mexico, Jim (Julia) Niekamp of Columbia, Phillip (Collette) Niekamp of Mexico, and Debbie Householder of Jefferson City; five sisters, Genrose Baclesse of Mexico, Ruthie (Lyndal) Barker of Benton City, Rita (Charles) Meador of Wellsville, Patty Niekamp of Mexico and Brenda (Larry) Fike of Mexico; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Gerald is preceded in death by his first wife, Sarah; second wife, Shirley; three brothers, Eugene Niekamp, Charles Niekamp and infant Marvin Niekamp; one sister, Elaine Durham; one grandson, Eron Senor; and one step-great-grandson, Kody Powell. Due to the CDC guidelines a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.Online condolences may be left at  www.arnoldfh.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Apr. 23, 2020
