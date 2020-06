Gerald William Niekamp, 83, of Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Pin Oaks Living Center.Memorial Services will be Saturday, June 27, at 11:00 a.m. at Arnold Funeral Home with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Graveside services will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com