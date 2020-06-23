GERALD WILLIAM NIEKAMP
Gerald William Niekamp, 83, of Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Pin Oaks Living Center.

Memorial Services will be Saturday, June 27, at 11:00 a.m. at Arnold Funeral Home with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Graveside services will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
