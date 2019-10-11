|
|
Gregory Kirk Blonien was born August 17, 1978 to Gregory James and Donna Sue (Barnes) Blonien in Altus, OK. Kirk passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home in Oklahoma City, OK at the age of 41. Kirk graduated from Mexico Senior High School in Mexico, MO and attended Kansas State University. He moved to Weatherford in 1997 where he worked at J.C. Cowboy's and a family owned loan business. Kirk enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, bowling, traveling, golfing, video games, deep sea fishing, listening to music, going to concerts, and loved all sports. He had the biggest heart and would take care of others before himself, he loved being with his family and friends.
Kirk is survived by mother, Donna Stoffer of Louisburg, KS, Step-father, Jeff Moore (Stephanie) of Stillwater, OK, twin sister, Audrey (Brett) Sundet of Overland Parks, KS, sister, Sarah (Eric) Pope of Overland Park, KS; nephew, Maddox Sundet, niece, Karsen Sundet, and nephew, Beckett Pope. Survived by his deceased fathers' wife, Gayla Blonien of Edmond, OK and her children Travis Lee and Kori Coats.
Other family includes siblings, Tanner Janning, Danny Blonien-Morrison, Jessica, Austin and Travis Holloway and a loving group of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Greg Blonien, his grandparents, Jean Blonien and Fred and Marjorie Barnes.
Celebration of Life: First Christian Church, Wed., 10:00 am, Oct. 9, 2019, Hinton, OK.
Officiating: Rev. Brandon Kittle under the direction of Turner Funeral Home, Hinton, Oklahoma, turnerfh.net. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to the Kirk Blonien Ever Loved Memorial Fund. https://everloved.com/life-of/kirk-blonueb/
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 11, 2019