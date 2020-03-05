|
|
Gwen Turner
Gwendolyn Ruth Turner, 64, of Auxvasse, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
Graveside Services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation is Friday from 11 a.m. until time of services at the interment shelter at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Gwen was born on June 23, 1955 in Mexico, the daughter of Thomas Albert Gola and Minnie Ruth (Zuck) Gola. On May 24, 1986 in Mexico, she married Jerry Eugene "Rock" Turner. He passed away on September 12, 2014.
Gwen graduated from Mexico High School in 1973. She had worked at Florsheim Shoe Factory and then at WalMart for 35 years, retiring in 2015.
Mrs. Turner loved her family and friends, especially her nieces and nephews. She also loved animals and reading. Gwen helped with the Mexico Go-Gitters Relay for Life.
Survivors include one son, Michael Moyle (James Skinner) of Lake St. Louis; one sister, Stephanie Bonney (Donnie Blake) of Mexico; one brother, Jerry Gola of Las Vegas; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Jerry, Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Willa Scott and Phyllis Cook; and one brother, Michael Gola.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Mar. 5, 2020