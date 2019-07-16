Home

Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
1947 - 2019
Harold Arnold Griffin Obituary
Harold "Arnie" Griffin, 72, of Centralia, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 13, 2019 surrounded by family.



Funeral Services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico. Burial with military honors to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery, north of Centralia.



Visitation is Thursday from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Harold was born on May 28, 1947 in Mexico, the son of Ralph and Wanda (Beahan) Griffin.



Harold graduated from Mexico High School and attended veterinary school until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968, where he spent two years of active duty and four years as reserve. He then came back to Thompson, Missouri, and started a family. Harold began working at Coca Cola in Mexico, where he spent 27 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and always making sure everyone was having a good time. He was the life of the party!



Harold was a lifelong member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Centralia, Mo. He was also a member of the VFW Post 6276 in Centralia and lifetime member of the Clacker Club!



Harold is survived by one daughter, Victoria Griffin of Centralia; two sons, Dan and Mike Redington, both of Centralia; one brother, Mark Griffin, of Boonville; one sister, Cheryl Griffin of Centralia; special friend, Deloris Isgrig; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer Redington; and one sister, Teresa Luke.



Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Church or the donor's choice. Both may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.



Condolences can be left at arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on July 16, 2019
