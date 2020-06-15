HARRIET MARIE ADAMS
A Celebration of Life Service for Harriet Marie Adams, 79, of Middletown, will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17th at the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service, Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Adams passed away Friday, June 12th at St. Andrews of New Florence.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 15, 2020.
