A Celebration of Life Service for Harriet Marie Adams, 79, of Middletown, will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17th at the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service, Wednesday, at the funeral home.Mrs. Adams passed away Friday, June 12th at St. Andrews of New Florence.Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz