|
|
Harry Lindell Groves, 78, of Mexico, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center.
Masonic Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at Arnold Funeral Home. Funeral Services will immediately follow. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Visitation is Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Harry was born on July 3, 1941 in Mexico, the son of Harold William and Ethel Ruth (Allison) Groves.
Harry was a member of Bethel Methodist Church, served six years in the National Guard and belonged to Hebron Lodge 354, which he and his three brothers joined at the same time to surprise their father. He enjoyed dirt track car racing, especially when his son was racing, and NASCAR.
He farmed all his life, retiring in 1995. He continued to help his son Kendall Groves on the farm.
On Jan. 15, 1977 he married Gloria Smith Gallop at Bethel Methodist Church of Mexico.
He is survived by three daughters, Lisa (Greg) Floyd of Virginia, Lana (Joel) Dornisch of Ohio, Debra (B.J.) Martin of Mokane; a son Kendall (Brittany) Groves of Mexico; nine grandchildren, Ashley (Jon) Monnett, Tyler (Alison) Floyd, Casey Floyd, Darien Floyd, Cole (Amanda) Branham, Kinser Groves, Kahne Groves, Jax Martin and Kort Martin; one great-granddaughter, Sloane; a sister Marjorie Maly of Mexico; a brother Dale Groves of Mexico; and a sister-in-law Delores Groves of Thompson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Nelson Groves and Dick Groves, a sister Mary Groves, and a sister-in-law Roe Ann Groves.
Memorial donations may be made to . They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Condolences may be left at arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Sept. 27, 2019