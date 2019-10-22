|
|
Helen Breidenstein Fenlon, 76, of Mexico, died at 11:17 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at SSM Health Saint Mary's – Audrain.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Mexico with Rev. Woody Berry officiating. Inurnment in the columbarium at the First Presbyterian Church will immediately follow the service. Following the inurnment the family will gather with friends in the church's fellowship hall. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church. Pickering Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Helen was born in Kirksville on July 27, 1943, the daughter of G.R. and Iona (Reynolds) Breidenstein. On August 19, 1967, in Kahoka, Mo., she married Robert M. "Bob" Fenlon who survives.
Helen's biography is summed up by saying: Helen served Christ by serving others.
In addition to her husband Helen is survived by one son, Bill Fenlon of St. Louis; one daughter Laura Manion and husband Kevin of St. Louis; three grandchildren, Kathryn, Ryan, and Connor Manion; one nephew, Ray; and two nieces, Amy and Allison.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, G.R. and Iona; two step-fathers Bill Orcutt and Bob Hemm; and one brother Ralph Breidenstein.
Memorials may be made to the P.E.O. Outreach Fund, or to First Presbyterian Church. They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 22, 2019