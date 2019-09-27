|
|
Helen Louise Jerman, 91, of Vandalia, MO passed away at 11:04 AM Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, September 27, 2019 at Waters Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Hoehn and Bro. Kenny Haddock will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery following the service.
Visitation celebrating Helen L Jerman will be held 9:00 AM until the time of service Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Waters Funeral Home.
Helen was born on November 28, 1927, in Perry, Missouri the daughter of Warren and Ruby (Pierceall) Griggs. Helen graduated from Vandalia High School class of 1944. She was united in marriage to Robert E Jerman on March 28, 1948, in Wellsville, Missouri.
She was a member of Monday Study Club of Vandalia and the Audrain Extension Club. Helen was a devoted election poll worker, wonderful cook and she loved crossword puzzles. She had an amazingly strong faith in the lord and lived for her husband and her family.
Helen was baptized at First Christian Church in 1941 and was a member of Mount Olivet Presbyterian Church of rural Vandalia for 60+ Years where she was the pianist for many years as well.
Survivors include one son, Jim (Joyce) Jerman of Vandalia, MO; one daughter, Janet (Buddy) Davis of Myakka City, FL; one sister, Norma Willis of Springfield, MO; three granddaughters, Elizabeth (Mike) Rawlings, Lesley (Tommy) Unglesbee; Danielle (Alexander) Carter; one grandson, Jason Davis; five great-granddaughters, Taylor Rawlings, Jenna Rawlings, Harley Brewster, McKenna Unglesbee, Alyssa Fryson; three great-grandsons, Tyler Davis, Kevin Davis and Isaiah Carter.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband; Son, Paul E. Jerman; two brothers, Everett Griggs and Joe Griggs; Grandson, John Robert Jerman; Great-Grandson, Brogan Robert Brewster.
Pallbearers will be Rick Willis, Eddie Griggs, Kevin Griggs, Doug Barney, Rex Moore and Scott Jensen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tri County Care Center or Mount Olivet Cemetery, in care of Waters Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Helen's memorial page at www.watersfuneral.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Sept. 27, 2019