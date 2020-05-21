Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pickering Funeral Home
403 N Western St
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-3207
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN ESTES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN M. ESTES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN M. ESTES Obituary
Helen M. Estes



Helen M. Estes, 89, of Mexico, died at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday May 5, 2020, at The King's Daughters Home in Mexico.

Funeral Services were held Friday May 8, 2020, at Pickering Funeral Home with Pastor Jed Angell officiating. There was no visitation. Burial was in New Liberty Cemetery in Corso, Mo.

Helen was born in Mexico on Dec. 28, 1930, the daughter of Leonard and Ruby (Day) Snyder. On Jan. 1, 1951, in Hannibal, she married O.C. Estes. Mr. Estes preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2004.

Helen had previously worked at J.C. Penney and Fredenall & Wilkins. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and bowling. She had been a member of TOPS. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family. She was a member of Friendship Christian Church in Centralia.

Survivors include two sons, Pat Estes and Sally, of Mexico, and Mike Estes and wife Jackie, of Lake Wylie, SC; four grandchildren, Ariane Estes, Luke Estes, Lindsey Anderson, and Charles Saunders; eight great grandchildren, Malakai Estes, Griffin Estes, Logan Anderson, Sariah Reed, Talen Smith, Chaylee Saunders, Jaiden Saunders, and Brennan Smith; and two great great grandchildren Jax and Emmy Smith.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Leonard Snyder Jr., and a grandson, Christopher Shawn Estes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the King's Daughters Home. They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger from May 21 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -