|
|
Helen M. Estes
Helen M. Estes, 89, of Mexico, died at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday May 5, 2020, at The King's Daughters Home in Mexico.
Funeral Services were held Friday May 8, 2020, at Pickering Funeral Home with Pastor Jed Angell officiating. There was no visitation. Burial was in New Liberty Cemetery in Corso, Mo.
Helen was born in Mexico on Dec. 28, 1930, the daughter of Leonard and Ruby (Day) Snyder. On Jan. 1, 1951, in Hannibal, she married O.C. Estes. Mr. Estes preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 2004.
Helen had previously worked at J.C. Penney and Fredenall & Wilkins. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and bowling. She had been a member of TOPS. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family. She was a member of Friendship Christian Church in Centralia.
Survivors include two sons, Pat Estes and Sally, of Mexico, and Mike Estes and wife Jackie, of Lake Wylie, SC; four grandchildren, Ariane Estes, Luke Estes, Lindsey Anderson, and Charles Saunders; eight great grandchildren, Malakai Estes, Griffin Estes, Logan Anderson, Sariah Reed, Talen Smith, Chaylee Saunders, Jaiden Saunders, and Brennan Smith; and two great great grandchildren Jax and Emmy Smith.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Leonard Snyder Jr., and a grandson, Christopher Shawn Estes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the King's Daughters Home. They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger from May 21 to May 27, 2020