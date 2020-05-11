Home

Greening-Eagan-Hayes
401 S. Center St.
Shelbina, MO 63468
573-588-4134
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
11:00 AM
HELEN PAULINE (KING) KIMBEL

Helen Pauline (King) Kimbel, age 102, of Shelbina, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Salt River Community Care facility in Shelbina, Missouri.

Helen was born in rural Shelby County on August 6, 1917, the daughter of Hugh Van and Lottie May (Kuntz) King.

She was united in marriage to Francis Wayman Kimbel on November 23, 1938 in Columbia, Missouri. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2003, two days short of their 65th wedding anniversary.

Helen is survived by two sons, Larry F. Kimbel and wife Bonnie of Mexico, MO, and Francis W. "Frank" Kimbel, Jr.and wife Carolyn of Columbia, MO; six grandchildren, Alan Kimbel and wife Claudia of Warrenton, MO Kirk Kimbel of Shawnee, KS, Dana Licari and husband Steve of St. Louis, MO, Craig Kimbel of Mexico, MO, Kara Rohr and husband Dennis and Karl Kimbel and wife Jennifer all of Columbia, MO; eight great-grandchildren, Nikolas (Emily) Kimbel of St. Louis, MO, Collette (Jorge) Bernal of Bogota' Colombia, South America, Alexandra Kimbel of Warrenton, MO, Matthew Kimbel of Mexico, MO, Mason and Kate Rohr and Mollie and Alice Kimbel all of Columbia, MO; four great-great grandchildren, Owen and Charolette Kimbel of St. Louis, MO and Paloma and Salvador Bernal of Bogota' Colombia, South America; brother Donnie G. King (Shirley) of Shelbina, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Wayman, parents, and a brother Donald H. King (LaVaughan).

Mrs. Kimbel spent her entire life in Shelby County, much of it in Shelbina. She was a long time member of Shelbina Christian Church. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, playing cards, Mizzou Football where they were season ticket holders for many years, and traveling. But the thing she most enjoyed was her grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Shelbina, MO. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the service. Burial will be held at the Shelbina Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Shelby County Nutrition Site, Salt River Community Care, and Shelbina Christian Church, all in C/O Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home, PO Box 516, Shelbina, MO 63468.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on May 11, 2020
