Gus Fennewald
Howard "Gus" Fennewald
Howard Augustine "Gus" Fennewald, 81, of Mexico, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at SSM St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain in Mexico.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, at St. Brendan Catholic Church with Fr. Dylan Schrader officiating. Burial will follow in St. Brendan Cemetery.
Visitation is Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico.
Gus was born on July 28, 1938 at the family farm in Martinsburg, the son of Charles Martin and Anna Marguerite (Shocklee) Fennewald. On June 20, 1959 at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Mexico, he married Shirley June Humphrey.
Mr. Fennewald was a 1956 graduate of St. Brendan High School. He worked for JB Arthur/Kaiser/National Refractories, retiring in 2001, and was a farmer.
Gus was a member of St. Brendan Catholic Church. In his early years, he was a very active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3760, obtaining his 3rd Degree. He also helped clear the land for the new Knights of Columbus Hall. Gus had served as Secretary for the union at the brick plant and was on the board of Kaiser Credit Union (Show-Me Credit Union), serving two terms as President.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Fennewald of the home; two sons, H. Michael Fennewald of Mexico and Les (Loretta) Fennewald of Taos; four granddaughters, Tara (Zach) Caldwell of Columbia, Jessica Fennewald (Tyler Davis) of Warrensburg, Holly (Caleb) Heckemeyer of St. Elizabeth, and Erin Fennewald of Taos; two great-grandchildren, Ada Caldwell and Andersyn Heckemeyer; four sisters, Catherine Freeman of Bradenton, Florida, Rose Leighton of Columbia, Joan (Ken) Settle of Wisconsin, and Jane Miller of Wentzville; one brother-in-law, Bob Eatock of Des Moines, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gus was preceded in death by seven siblings, Dorothy (husband Bernard) Albus, Hubert (wife Florence) Fennewald, Charles (wife Marilyn) Fennewald, Jr., Carolyn Eatock, Joseph Adolph (wife Jacque) Fennewald, Dan (wife Ann) Fennewald, and Martha (husband Ned) Dermody; and two brothers-in-law, John Freeman and Sam Leighton.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jan. 6, 2020