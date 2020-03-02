|
|
|
Hunter Joseph Sadler
Hunter Joseph Sadler, 23, of Mexico, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, in Columbia, Missouri.
A Funeral Service will be at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at Arnold Funeral Home with burial in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Visitation is 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Hunter was born July 5, 1996, in Rolla, the son of Brent Harrison and Carol Ann (Lastrapes) Sadler.
Hunter was a happy carefree person that could brighten any room or person he came in contact with. An avid sports enthusiast, he excelled at football, tennis, ping pong and was also a youth state and national wrestling champion. He excelled in academics and attended DECA Nationals representing Waynesville High School his senior year. Hunter was a lover of animals and nature. Born to dance would describe him and if you met Hunter, you have seen him dance because he needed no music. Hunter always had a smile and wink to share. Hunter loved to play video games, loved movies and, most of all, his family and friends. He will be missed more than words can explain.
Survivors include his parents, Brent and Carol Sadler of Mexico; two brothers, Bryce Sadler of Indianapolis, IN and Maverick Sadler of Mexico; one sister, Savannah Sadler of Mexico; grandparents, Joe and Astrid Lastrapes of St. Robert; one aunt, Gay (Ken) Miller of Knoxville, TN; three uncles, Mark (Angela) Sadler of Indianapolis, IN, Darin Sadler of Madison, IN and Michael Lastrapes and partner, Melissa, of Kansas City; and many other family members and friends.
Hunter was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry "Hank" Sadler and Bettye Sadler.
Donations in leu of flowers will go to Mexico Animal Shelter to support Hunter's love of animals. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Mar. 2, 2020