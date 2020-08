Irene FoltaMemorial Mass for Irene Mae Marie (Prior) Folta, 89, of Wellsville, will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 19th at Church of the Resurrection in Wellsville.Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service, Wednesday, at the church.Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.Mrs. Folta passed away on Wednesday, August 12th at St. Andrew's at New Florence.Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz