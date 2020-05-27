|
|
|
Jackie (Jack) L. Scott, 88, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 at The Residency in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Jack was born April 15, 1932 in Mexico, Missouri to Paul and Katherine (Spurling) Scott
Jack is survived by his wife Flora and his two daughters Denise (Jim) Cunningham and Connie (William) Bosch. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Katherine, his brothers Gene, Bob, Boyd and his sister Mary Martin.
Cremation will take place and a service will be held at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance, NE at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on May 27, 2020