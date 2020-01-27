|
Funeral services for James Donald "Don" Nation, Sr., 78, of Wellsville, will be at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, January 28th at the Church of the Resurrection in Wellsville.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, Tuesday, at the church.
Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.
Mr. Nation passed away Saturday, January 25th at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Condolences to the family may be made at
www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jan. 27, 2020