James Edward Benton Herndon, 75, of Mexico, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at The Neighborhoods by Tiger Place in Columbia.
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, at Second Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation is Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
James was born on August 16, 1944 in Mexico, the son of Richard and Edna (Benton) Herndon.
James worked at the Handi-Shop for over 30 years. He received employee of the year, month and week numerous times. He loved sports, especially the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Dodgers. James enjoyed spending time at his home. His mother was his anchor and he loved her very much. Anyone that met James, instantly connected with his great personality.
Survivors include his mother, Edna Herndon; seven siblings, Richard Herndon of Mexico, Marcella Stallings of Joliet, IL, Kenneth (Phyllis) Herndon of Columbia, Donnell (Stormy) Herndon of Columbia, Denise Herndon of Columbia, Janice Herndon of Joliet, IL, and Ervin Herndon of Richmond, VA.
James is preceded in death by his father, Richard Herndon; and three siblings, Wallace Herndon, Marlene Matthews and Charles Herndon.
Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 13, 2019